RSHS Boys Basketball Players And Parents Hear From New Interim Head Coach

Rock Springs High School Boys Basketball held a meeting last night for parents and players to hear from the new interim Head Coach.

Interim Varsity Coach Jason Buell was introduced by Activities Director Thomas Jassman. Buell has been coaching the Tiger boys sophomore basketball team and replaces Coach Robert Harmon on an interim basis.

Kim Fouts will take the position of interim Sophomore Coach, and other coaching positions will remain the same.

Jassman said the meeting was a way for parents to hear from the interim coach before the winter break.

Sweetwater County School District #1 has declined to comment on the coaching change, citing personnel matters.

Coach Buell spoke to the room of parents and players about his coaching philosophy and goals for the season.

Buell said he wants to move forward with a successful season, despite the recent changes.

“I don’t want this situation to define their season,” said Buell. “I am there for them thick and thin.”

Buell said his goals for the student athletes include:

Make sure they make correct decisions during tough times

Encourage the athletes to be leaders in the community and in school

Ensure the players are good people who are honest with themselves and with others

He asked parents to come to him with questions and concerns. Parents were encouraged to get the “Team App” for their mobile devices. The app provides information for parents and a way to contact coaches.

Buell stressed that all team practices are open, and he invited people to watch the practices.

Activities Director Jassman told parents there was not an estimated time as to when the interim status of the coaches may change.

“I know you’re hearing a lot of things,” said Jassman. “Please don’t assume anything.”