RSHS Evacuated Due To Fire Alarm TOPICS:Rock Springs High SchoolSweetwater County News January 9, 2017 UPDATE 1:52 pm – RSHS is now re-entering the building. They are returning to normal operations. ALERT – Rock Springs High School has been evacuated due to a fire alarm. More information will be available as soon as possible.
