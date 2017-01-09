Latest

RSHS Evacuated Due To Fire Alarm

TOPICS:

January 9, 2017

RSHS NEWS

UPDATE 1:52 pm – RSHS is now re-entering the building. They are returning to normal operations.

 

ALERT – Rock Springs High School has been evacuated due to a fire alarm.

More information will be available as soon as possible.

