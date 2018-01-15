RSHS Hall of Fame Nomination Period Open Now

The nomination period for the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame is open now.
Through January 31, 2018, people are encouraged to nominate others for the hall of fame. Nominees include categories for distinguished alumnus, athlete/parent participant, contributor/sponsor (RSHS graduate not required), coach (RSHS graduate not required), or team (may be athletic or activities).
Selection criteria includes:
- Candidate for induction must be a minimum or five years removed from their accomplishment/career
- Athlete, team, and/or contributor/sponsor need not be RSHS alumni
- The nominee’s success, impact of RSHS and the community, his/her professional career, and service to the school will be considered
- The nominee must have shown good character and citizenship
Nomination forms and directions are available at Rock Springs High School next to the Hall of Fame wall and throughout several community vendors. Forms are also available online at the links below.
Please return the form to Rock Springs High School, care of Activities Director Thomas Jassman.
Contact Rock Springs High School at 307-352-3440 ext. 4507 with any questions.
RSHS Hall of Fame: Athlete/Activity
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSffsRC5fv8OI1VYjXgTWwTY1FsessogP4b56ZpyFib1FUEJiQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
RSHS Hall of Fame: Coach
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScLel9f3gDkepPUxf6FVyWWzf5URhuaNYrw-jiGIYZBj771Ag/viewform?usp=sf_link
RSHS Hall of Fame: Contributor
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJgDtQT8y0ygD-Qe9Xg-JgZ6Bx6AN6qheQOqOu2p1gjfjqlA/viewform?usp=sf_link
RSHS Hall of Fame: Distinguished Alumni
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeYvtl4O54VcpGZIi0At5mhmUqwUa_2P_VEMXZNJnL08LPDmA/viewform?usp=sf_link
RSHS Hall of Fame: Team
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdWRr1TiZ88GmNa8eaozzZ4O1NXv0i4g0gAw3DileDf9OCcZA/viewform?usp=sf_link
