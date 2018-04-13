RSHS Health Academy Students Fill A Need With ‘Bundles for Babies’

ROCK SPRINGS — “Bundles for Babies” are arriving at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on a weekly basis thanks to three Rock Springs High School seniors.

The RSHS Health Academy students recently launched the idea as a senior project. So far, Merary Avila, Tanasha Moore and Ellee Guillen have made eight of the baskets for new babies and moms. They want to deliver several baskets every week for the next five weeks.

The baskets contain a stuffed animal and everything from homemade blankets to shampoo and conditioner for mom. The girls host fundraisers such as bake sales to come up with the money for supplies to fill the baskets.

When brainstorming ideas for their project, Avila initially suggested something for dogs. But the girls agreed that a lot of projects center on animals.

They moved on to life experiences. Guillen’s mother is pregnant and Moore’s mother had recently gone into labor early.

“We didn’t have a bag ready with things she might need,” Moore said. There was a list of things her mom wished she had with her when she arrived at the hospital.

“Bundles for Babies” is meant to fill that need.

They trio hopes to pass their project to students in next year’s class in order to keep the bundles coming.