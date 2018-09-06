RSHS Sophomores Hear Career-Oriented Presentations From Public Service Professionals

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – Sept. 6, 2018) Sheriff Mike Lowell met Wednesday with Rock Springs High School sophomores enrolled in the school’s Fire, Law & Leadership Academy following a series of presentations, including his own, about public service career opportunities from local criminal justice system, firefighting, and emergency response professionals at an RSHS round table.

The RSHS Career Academies introduce students in grades 10 through 12 to the many career opportunities in business, industry, and public service. Special emphasis is placed on verbal and written communication, problem-solving, and teamwork skills.

Other speakers at Wednesday’s event included representatives from the Rock Springs Police and Fire Departments, the Sweetwater Joint Communications Center, the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, Sweetwater County Emergency Management, Sweetwater County Fire District #1, the Bureau of Land Management, Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe, and District Court Judge Nena James.

“It’s always a pleasure to attend events like this,” Lowell said. “After all, It’s young people like these who are our future law enforcement officers, firefighters, prosecutors, and judges. We all have a stake in their future, and it’s up to us to give them our guidance and support.”