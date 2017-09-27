RSHS Sophomores Meet with Public Service Professionals

Sophomore’s from Rock Springs High School’s Fire, Law, and Leadership Academy heard from and met with professionals in the public service industries today.

FLLA sophomores heard a series of presentations from those in the public service industry, including members of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Springs Police and Fire Departments, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sweetwater Joint Communications Center, Wyoming Game & Fish Department, Sweetwater County Emergency Management, Sweetwater County Fire District #1, the BLM and Sweetwater County Fire Departments, District Court Judge Nena James, and Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones.

The RSHS Career Academies – which also encompass the Energy Resource Academy and the Health Occupations Career Academy – introduce students in grades 10 through 12 to a range of career opportunities in industry, business, and public service, with special emphasis on verbal and written communication, problem-solving, and improved teamwork skills.