RSHS Speech and Debate Performs Well In Riverton

The Rock Springs Speech and Debate Team competed in Riverton during the weekend.

In the novice division, Esther Bae and Quin Murcray took third in Policy Debate with Quin reaching semifinals and Esther taking fourth in Extemporaneous Speaking.

Seanna Latimer and Henry Thompson took second place in Policy debate.

In Poetry, Lilly Jensen took fourth place, Amaya Hayes placed second, and Adley Robbins placed first.

Parker Gardner took sixth place in novice Impromptu; Quin Murcray placed second, and Esther Bae placed first.

Addley Robbins places fifth in novice Congressional Debate, and Kennedy Thompson placed second in novice oratory.

In the varsity division, Madison Corbitt reached semifinals in Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Sarah Stucki and Liz Chollak reached semi-finals in Extemporaneous Speaking with Ian Fletcher taking fourth place and Colin Murcray taking third.

Ian Fletcher and his debate partner, Brody White, took fourth in Policy Debate. Colin Murcray and his partner, Makayla Kramer, placed third in the event.

Brody White also took third in Congressional Debate, and Makayla Kramer took sixth in Oratory.

Ian Fletcher also placed sixth in Impromptu.

CeeJay Berg took fourth place in Humorous Interpretation and second in Dramatic Interpretation.

Brendan Kachnowski also placed in Dramatic Interpretation taking third and achieving a first place finish in poetry.

Some members of the RSHS Speech and Debate team will compete in the Golden Desert Speech Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 16th through the 19th.