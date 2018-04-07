RSHS Theater Department Presents “Legally Blonde” The Musical









The Rock Springs High School Theater Department is starting off 2018 with Legally Blonde The Musical Written by Heather Hach with Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

Performance dates for “Legally Blonde The Musical” are April 12th-13thand 19th– 21st at the Rock Springs High School Theater. Curtain time is 7:00 pm.

Tickets are $7 for general admission and $5 for seniors and veterans.

Participants are cautioned that the show may not be suitable for children under 13 years of age and parental suggestion is advised.

The Trailer for the play can be seen below: