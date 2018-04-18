RSHS Theater Department Wraps Up “Legally Blonde” The Musical This Weekend















The Rock Springs High School Theater Department’s final performances of, Legally Blonde The Musical Written by Heather Hach with Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin are this weekend.

Performance times for “Legally Blonde The Musical” are April 19th– 21stat the Rock Springs High School Theater. Curtain time is 7:00 pm.

Tickets are $7 for general admission and $5 for seniors and veterans.

Participants are cautioned that the show may not be suitable for children under 13 years of age and parental suggestion is advised.

The Trailer for the play can be seen below:

RSHS "Legally Blonde" Trailer Please support Rock Springs High School Theater and like/ share our video! We would also love for you to come to the show! Tickets will be available at the door, or from a theater student. We thank you for your support!We will enter everyone who shares the video into a ticket drawing, and you could win 4 free tickets to the show! Posted by RSHS Theater Productions on Tuesday, April 3, 2018