RSJH Still Accepting Enrollment Into Summer School Program

Attention Rock Springs parents of future 7th, 8th, and 9th grade students, Rock Springs Junior High is still accepting enrollment into the RSJH summer school program.

This program will run for 2 weeks from July 16th until July 27th. This is a great opportunity for students to engage in reading, writing, social studies and social skills activities through highly engaging and exciting learning opportunities.

Incoming 7th grade students will also experience the ins and outs of RSJH. Future freshman students will take field trips to RSHS for the same experience.

If you are interested please stop by or call Rock Springs Junior High at 307-352-3474 located at 3500 Foothill Blvd.