RSPD Apprehends Suspect On Multiple Charges

Rock Springs, WY—Aurie Mora (32) was arrested this afternoon with assistance of the Sweetwater County SNAAG team. According to RSPD, she was transported to Sweetwater County Detention Center for the warrant along with the following charges:
- Operating a business without a license
- Driving with a suspended license
- Reckless driving
- Eluding a police officer
- Interference with a peace officer
- Failure to maintain lane of travel
- Failure to obey traffic sign
- Failure to obey traffic signal
The Rock Springs Police Department thanks public for their quick response in apprehending Mora.
