RSPD Apprehends Suspect On Multiple Charges

Rock Springs, WY—Aurie Mora (32) was arrested this afternoon with assistance of the Sweetwater County SNAAG team. According to RSPD, she was transported to Sweetwater County Detention Center for the warrant along with the following charges:

Operating a business without a license

Driving with a suspended license

Reckless driving

Eluding a police officer

Interference with a peace officer

Failure to maintain lane of travel

Failure to obey traffic sign

Failure to obey traffic signal

The Rock Springs Police Department thanks public for their quick response in apprehending Mora.