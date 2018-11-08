RSPD Arrest Man For Stolen Vehicle

On Monday, November 5th at approximately 11:21 pm, officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 221 College Court in reference to a stolen vehicle. While en route, the vehicle was spotted on Dewar Drive headed towards the I-80 on ramp. When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop the suspect attempted to elude officers which resulted in him crashing the vehicle. He then fled the scene on foot.

Advertisement

The suspect, 30-year-old Trevor Hess, was quickly located and arrested for Felony Theft, Hit and Run, Eluding, Interference and No Driver’s License. Hess was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Advertisement

The case remains under investigation. The RSPD reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.