RSPD Continues To Search For Missing Person

The Rock Springs Police Department is still seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing man.

James Gary Linkous, 68, is still considered a missing person. He was last believed to be at his home at of 1002 6th Street.

Police initiated the investigation on September 7, 2017 with information that Linkous had been missing for at least two months under suspicious circumstances.

Linkous is described as a white male, 6 foot 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair.

Also missing is his 2012 black Harley Davidson VIN : 1HD1JRV26CB035021 Wyoming Registration 4-160

Anyone with information on Linkous is encouraged to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-362-6575.