RSPD Evidence Room Achieves Continued Accreditation

The Rock Springs Police Department and Evidence Technician have met requirements to maintain International Associate for Property and Evidence Inc. accreditation.

The continue accreditation for 2018 comes after completion of the International Property and Evidence Room Annual Review. This continued accreditation is for the RSPD and Evidence Technician Sandy Cleveland and means they have met the IAPE Property and Evidence Room Professional Standards.

The award of the IAPE Accreditation was the result of a multi-step process that included the assessment of the Rock Springs Police Department’s written directives and policies and in-depth review of the processes and procedures used by the department regarding property and evidence.

Stephen R. Campbell of IAPE commended Sandy and the police department for the continuing excellence in property room management.

During the past year over 6,000 pieces of evidence were processed and over 29,000 pieces of evidence are currently stored in the property room.

Cleveland has been the department’s Evidence Technician and Property Room Custodian for the past 12 years.