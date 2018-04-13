RSPD Holds 2nd Annual Open House in May

The Rock Springs Police Department is hosting an open house for the public to learn more about the RSPD and meet officers.

The open house takes place at the police station, located at 221 C. Street, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 17th.

In addition to meeting the men and women of the department, special events will inform the public about how the department operates and what they do every day.

A flag ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. with the retirement of the flag for Deputy Marshall Harris.

Demonstrations include:

Range

Custody and Control

Fingerprinting (kids activity)

Bomb Squad demonstration (starts around 5:10 p.m.)

K9 officer demonstration

The Rotary Club will be cooking food.

The open house is free and open to the public.