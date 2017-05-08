RSPD Introduces Bilingual Facebook Page/RSPD presenta una página bilingüe en Facebook

(Rock Springs, Wyo.) – Rock Springs Police Department is introducing a bilingual Facebook page.

RSPD hopes to bridge the gap between the police department and our Hispanic community in Rock Springs by offering information in English and Spanish. RSPD is here to protect and serve all citizens in Rock Springs and by adding the Spanish option, we can more effectively do so. It is extremely important that everyone receives and understands information regarding incidents in Rock Springs especially during an emergency. This change will ensure that we not only reach English speaking families, but also those to whom Spanish is their first language.

The most prominent change will be to our Facebook page as the public will start seeing more frequent postings of safety videos comprised of humor, tips, and other information. These postings will be in both English and Spanish to encourage better delivery of information to the people we protect and serve.

Along with our Facebook page, all of our media releases will be sent in both languages starting today.

As we make this change, please reach out to us via private message on Facebook if you have questions, comments, or concerns related to what we are posting as well as any other questions for law enforcement.

www.facebook.com/rockspringspd

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(Rock Springs, Wyo.) – El Departamento de Policía de Rock Springs presenta una página bilingüe en Facebook.

RSPD espera cerrar la brecha entre el departamento de policía y nuestra comunidad hispana en Rock Springs ofreciendo información en inglés y español. RSPD está aquí para proteger y servir a todos los ciudadanos en Rock Springs y agregando la opción en español, podemos hacerlo más eficazmente. Es extremadamente importante que toda la comunidad reciba y entienda información sobre incidentes en Rock Springs especialmente durante una emergencia. Este cambio garantizará que no sólo llegamos a las familias de habla inglesa, sino también a aquellos a quienes el español es su primera lengua.

El cambio más importante será a nuestra página de Facebook, ya que el público comenzará a ver anuncios más frecuentes de videos de seguridad compuestos de humor, consejos y otra información. Estos anuncios serán en inglés y español para fomentar una mejor entrega de información a las personas que protegemos y servimos.

Junto con nuestra página de Facebook, todos nuestros comunicados de prensa serán enviados en ambos idiomas a partir de hoy.

Al hacer este cambio, comuníquese con nosotros por mensaje privado en Facebook si tiene preguntas, comentarios o preocupaciones relacionadas con lo que estamos publicando, así como cualquier otra pregunta para la policía.

www.facebook.com/rockspringspd