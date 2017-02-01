RSPD Investigates Disturbance at RSHS

Rock Springs, WY— Rock Springs High School was temporarily placed in lock out during a disturbance this morning.

At about 10:55 a.m. today, officers of the Rock Springs Police Department dealt with a verbal disturbance involving an adult student. During this incident, Rock Springs High School, Eastside and Lincoln Elementary schools were temporarily placed in lock out as a precautionary measure.

No one was in any danger during this incident and school is back to business as usual.

The school was also placed in a hold in classrooms briefly due to two unrelated medical emergencies.