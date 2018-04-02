RSPD Investigates Larceny at Smith’s; Asks For Public’s Help

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an alleged larceny at Smith’s Food and Drug.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, a white man allegedly picked up an employee’s jacket, walked out to a dark colored pickup truck, and took money from the wallet inside the jacket. The man then dropped the wallet in the parking lot and kept the jacket. He then returned inside the store and paid cash for several items before leaving with the woman pictured.

Photos of the suspects can be viewed above. Anyone with information about their identity or this case is asked to contact Officer Snyder at 307-352-1575.