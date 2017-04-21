RSPD Investigates Stolen Vehicle

The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information on a vehicle stolen in March.

The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle that was taken sometime between 10:00 p.m. on March 28th and 7:15 a.m. on March 29th in the Cherokee Drive and Winterhawk Drive area.

The vehicle stolen is a light blue 2007 Toyota Camry bearing Wyoming license plates 4-55318. The pictures shown are the same year and model, however the stolen vehicle has a dent on the passenger side of the vehicle near the passenger and rear doors.

Leads have shown that the vehicle was in Green River, Wyoming on the morning of March 29th.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle, please contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or the detectives division at 307-352-1588. Callers may remain anonymous.