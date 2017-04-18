RSPD Investigates Teen Runaway

Rock Springs, WY— The Rock SPrings Police Department is asking for information an a 14-year-old boy who has been reported as a runaway.

The RSPD initiated the runaway investigation on April 10, 2017. Investigation revealed Thomas “Tommy” Ortega left his residence on April 7th and failed to return home. Police have been following up on leads, but Ortega has yet to be located.

He is reported as a 14-year-old Hispanic male with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue tennis shoes.

It is believed that Ortega is still in the Rock Springs area. Anyone with any information concerning Tommy’s location is encouraged to contact Officer Bill Gunderman at 307-352-1575 immediately. Callers may remain anonymous.