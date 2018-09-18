Latest

RSPD Investigating Accidental Shooting

TOPICS:

September 18, 2018

On Monday, September 17, 2018, the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

 

Upon arrival, officers conducted an interview with the 26-year-old man who was being treated for a single gunshot wound to the leg. The male confirmed he had accidentally shot himself in the leg with his 9mm pistol. He was later transported to Salt Lake City for further medical attention.

 

 

The investigation is ongoing however initial reports indicate the shooting was accidental.

