RSPD Investigating Missing Person Report

According to Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco, the Rock Springs Police Department is requesting community assistance in locating a Missing Person.

On September 7th, 2017 the Rock Springs Police Department initiated an investigation into a Missing Person, James Gary Linkous, 68, of 1002 6th Street, Rock Springs. The initial investigation indicates Linkous has been missing for at least two months under suspicious circumstances. He was last believed to be at his home on 6th Street.



Linkous is described as a white male, 6 foot 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information on Linkous is encouraged to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-362-6575.