RSPD Investigating Missing Person

The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 45-year-old Tara Long. Tara was last seen in Rock Springs on Monday, October 8, 2018. It is unknown what Tara was wearing the last time she was seen. In addition, the family reports they have not spoken to her since October 10. Tara is 5’04” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Tara is believed to be traveling in a red 1992 Honda Prelude with Wyoming license plate 4-29441. She is believed to be with 44-year-old Joseph Gould also from Rock Springs. Joseph is 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Citizens with information concerning the location of Tara Long or Joseph Gould are encouraged to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or message them on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.