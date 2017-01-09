RSPD Issues No Unnecessary Travel Advisory

The Rock Springs Police Department has issued a No Unnecessary Travel Advisory within city limits until further notice.

Due to snow and rain, the roads have become hazardous to travel. The RSPD has already responded to eight crashes in town as of 10:45 a.m.

The RSPD says by decreasing traffic on the road, you can help prevent future crashes and keep yourself safe.

Please do not travel unless it is necessary.

We will keep the public updated as this advisory changes.