RSPD Issues No Unnecessary Travel Advisory

Rock Springs, WY—Rock Springs Police Department is issuing a no unnecessary travel within city limits until further notice. With leftover snow from previous storms combined with new snow and high winds, the roads are unsafe for travel. Currently, Elk Street has very limited visibility.
If you do need to be out on the roads, please remember to increase stopping distances and slow down.
RSPD will update as weather conditions change throughout the day.
