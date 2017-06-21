RSPD Issues Statement On Road Construction & Emergency Vehicle Response

Chief Dwane Pacheco and the Rock Springs Police Department are reminding citizens to slow down for construction zones currently on Dewar Drive and Elk Street and to yield to first responders responding to emergency calls.

At the beginning of June, two road construction projects began to repair the road damage to Dewar Drive and Elk Street. During construction, anticipated to last until the end of October 2017, the areas under construction have reduced speed limits and increased fines per state statute. Travelers are asked to watch vehicle speed and drive carefully to ensure the safety of those driving and working in these areas.

With these two main thoroughfares down to one lane in each direction, and the Grant Street extension currently closed, please allow extra time to travel within Rock Springs. During times of the day when heavy traffic is expected, it might be beneficial for citizens to find alternate routes to reach their destinations.

During the summer months, there is usually an increase in calls for police, fire and EMS. If you are in one of these construction areas and see an emergency vehicle behind you with emergency lights flashing, please pull as far to the right of the road as possible or exit the road into a business parking lot or frontage road. First responders will try to use the middle lane where one is available but alternate routes for emergency calls and vehicles may not always be feasible. If you are being pulled over for a traffic stop, please pull off the road into a business parking lot or turn on a side road to prevent blocking the lanes in the construction zone.