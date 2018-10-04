Latest

RSPD Looking For Assistance In Identifying Vehicle Involved In Hit And Run

October 4, 2018

On September 30th at approximately 12:45am a white four door truck backed into the front of Standard Pluming Supply (990 Elk Street). There appeared to have been two occupants in the vehicle during the time of the incident. The suspect’s vehicle is a believed to be a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon with possible damage to the rear passenger’s side bumper.

The photos of the suspect’s vehicle were captured by the surveillance camera inside the store as the vehicle was leaving the scene.

 

If you have information on either the driver or the vehicle involved, please contact Officer Hager at 307-352-1575. You may remain anonymous.

 

