RSPD Releases Additional Information About Shooting Of Dog

The Rock Springs Police Department has released additional information about the fatal shooting of a dog by an RSPD Detective yesterday.

According to information provided by the RSPD, Detectives and Officers served a search warrant at 1057 Evergreen Way shortly before 5 p.m. yesterday. The warrant was issued for evidence related to alleged computer crimes.

As the initial officer arrived on scene to make contact with the residents, an occupant of the home opened the front door, and a pit bull breed dog ran from inside the residence. The dog allegedly bit the officer’s foot as he stood outside on a landing. A plain clothes detective was then charged by the dog in the front yard. The detective fired his weapon at the dog, and the dog died on scene.

The officer was treated at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and released with minor injuries.

According to the RSPD, the warrant was executed without further incident. No arrests have been made as a result of the search warrant, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Rock Springs Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into the incident which resulted in the dog’s death.