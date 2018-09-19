RSPD Requests Public Assistance Identifying A Larceny Suspect

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking assistance from the public to help identify a female suspect in a larceny.

Advertisement

On September 17, 2018 around 3:00 p.m. a customer checking out at Wal-Mart left money at the check-out kiosk. The female proceeded to take the money left by the customer. The female left the area in a white Nissan Rogue.

If you recognize this person, please contact Officer Kolb with the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or message us on our Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.

Advertisement

All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.