Latest

RSPD Requests Public Assistance Identifying Hit and Run Suspect

TOPICS:

June 27, 2018

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public assistance to help identify a suspect in a hit and run crash.

Advertisement

Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department are looking for information on a hit and run that occurred in the Wal-Mart parking lot (201 Gateway Blvd.) on June 25. Surveillance video provided by Wal-Mart confirms the crash occurred sometime between 11:24 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.

The suspect vehicle is a mid-1990’s model, tan or gold in color, and will have damage between the passenger side rear door and the rear quarter panel.

If you have information on either the driver or the vehicle involved, please contact Officer Harris at 307-352-1575.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "RSPD Requests Public Assistance Identifying Hit and Run Suspect"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.