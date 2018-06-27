RSPD Requests Public Assistance Identifying Hit and Run Suspect

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public assistance to help identify a suspect in a hit and run crash. Advertisement

Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department are looking for information on a hit and run that occurred in the Wal-Mart parking lot (201 Gateway Blvd.) on June 25. Surveillance video provided by Wal-Mart confirms the crash occurred sometime between 11:24 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.

The suspect vehicle is a mid-1990's model, tan or gold in color, and will have damage between the passenger side rear door and the rear quarter panel. If you have information on either the driver or the vehicle involved, please contact Officer Harris at 307-352-1575. All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.