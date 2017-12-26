RSPD Responds To Multiple Incidents Over Holiday Weekend

Blizzard type weather and icy roads kept the Rock Springs Police Department busy over the Christmas weekend. In all, the RSPD responded to a total of 19 vehicle-related incidents.

Weather conditions on Saturday became so bad the Rock Springs Belt Route was shut down for most of the afternoon and night due to dangerous winter driving conditions.

Of the 19 vehicle accidents, RSPD said that five were of the hit and run variety. No injuries were reported from any of the accidents.

Wyo4News also contacted the Green River Police Department for a holiday accident report but, as of this writing, has not yet received any information.