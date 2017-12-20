RSPD Retires One K9, Welcomes Two More

The Rock Springs Police Department is saying farewell to a retired K9 Officer and welcoming two more.

During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, K9 Gunner was formally retired from the RSPD. Gunner was presented a plaque in recognition of his service.

Gunner first began working in the Rock Springs Police Department in 2009. The 12-year-old German Shepherd worked his first three years with Officer Cottrell and finished his years of service with Sergeant Register.

Gunner is a dual certified K9 trained in narcotics detection, tracking humans, evidence recovery, and criminal apprehension. Throughout his years of service, Gunner was responsible for numerous drug seizures and performed demonstrations for the community’s youth.

Gunner will enjoy his retirement with the Register family.

Following the formal retirement of K9 Gunner, the Police Department’s newest K9s were introduced to the City Council.

K9 Max is a Belgian Malinois who came to the RSPD as a donation by the Beck family. K9 Max is partnered with his handler, Officer Kolb.

K9 Fenrir was also introduced during the meeting. Fenrir is a black German Shepherd who came to the RSPD as a rescue dog from Colorado Springs, Colorado. K9 Fenrir, Fen for short, is partnered with Officer Soto.

Funding for the two new K9s came in large part from the community’s generosity. Not only was K9 Max donated to the PD, but funds to purchase a new K9 and training were also donated.

Last year, three seniors in the Fire, Law, and Leadership Academy at Rock Springs High School took on a project to raise money for the K9 program. Through multiple fundraisers, Samantha Moore, Brianna Robertson, and Madi Chidester raised $5,220 for the RSPD.

The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs also helped the K9 program with a donation of $2000.

In total, adding two new K9 Officers and training came with a price tag of about $13,500. With one K9 often costing more than $12,000, the PD was able to save money with the donation of Max and taking on Fenrir as a rescue dog.