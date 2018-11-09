RSPD Seeking Help In Locating Missing Man

The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing 86-year old man. Milton Beck was last seen leaving Dear Trail Assisted Living, 2360 Reagan Avenue, today, November 9th at 1:30 am.
Milton is 5’9″ tall, 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and black plaid shirt with dark colored suspenders, blue jeans and worn out gray sneakers.
If you have information regarding his location, please contact Officer Watkins with the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575, or message RSPD on their Facebook page.
