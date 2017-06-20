RSPD Seeks Info On Runaway

*UPDATE: According to the Rock Springs Police Department, Elija Ortega has been located.

On June 19th, the Rock Springs Police Department initiated an investigation into a report of a 12-year-old boy runaway.

Investigation revealed Elija Allen Ortega, age 12, was last seen the morning of June 18th and failed to return home June 19th after staying at a friend’s house. Police are following up on leads, but Ortega has yet to be located.

He is reported as a 12-year-old Hispanic male with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white tank top with an eagle on it, brown shorts, and orange Nike sneakers.

It is believed that Ortega is still in the Rock Springs area. Anyone with any information concerning Elija’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Abel Loredo at 307-352-1575 immediately or send us a message on our Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.