RSPD Seeks Information On Missing Teen

The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information on a missing teen, Daniel Robinson.

The RSPD is investigating the runaway of Daniel Robinson, 15, of Rock Springs. He was last seen on Monday, May 8, 2017 around 7:20 p.m. at the Rock Springs High School on James Drive. He is approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, 138 pounds, has blond hair, hazel eyes, and was wearing a tie-dye hooded sweatshirt and carrying a reddish colored backpack.

Robinson is not believed to be in danger, however, RSPD is asking for the public’s help for information on his whereabouts.

If you have information regarding his location, please contact Detective Ken Davis at 307-352-1575.