RSPD Seeks Information On Runaway Teen

The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information on a 17-year-old runaway.

On Saturday, Feb. 11. 2017, officers responded to the report of a runaway. Trinity Zile of Rock Springs was reportedly last seen at approximately 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. She was seen wearing a brown and white sweater, light blue jeans and had a backpack.

According to the RSPD, information indicates that she is still in the local area. Anyone with information regarding the location of Zile should contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575.