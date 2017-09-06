RSPD Seeks Information on Suspect

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a theft at Smith’s Food and Drug.

According to the RSPD, a male subject was seen leaving the store with grocery items in a shopping cart without paying for them at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5th.

Surveillance images show the suspect as a white male who was wearing a blue ball cap, black t-shirt and white and blue tennis shoes. The man has a tattoo on his right bicep.

The man was seen leaving in a smaller green pickup truck, possibly a Nissan.

If you have information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Officer Jared Brough at 307-352-1575.