RSPD, Sheriff’s Office Providing School Safety Training for School District #1 Staff

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – October 18, 2018) All Sweetwater County School District #1 staff will be attending school safety training provided by officers of the Rock Springs Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the Rock Springs High School on Friday, October 19.

The Board of Trustees approved the District Strategic Plan back in June, 2018. Friday’s training supports the plan’s goals to nurture a positive learning climate and culture, promote positive behaviors and relationships among students, staff, families and the community, ensure that schools are safe and secure, and proactively support physical, mental, and emotional health.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said training topics include:

Role and Responsibilities of School Resource Officers

Research and Data

The “Safe2Tell” Program

“See Something, Say Something”

Staff Empowerment

Empowerment to be an Upstander vs. a Bystander

Volumes of Calls & Issues, Prevention & Threat Assessments

Indicators of Danger / Pathways of Violence / Threats and Warning Signs

Lowell emphasized the importance of maintaining and enhancing the ongoing strategy of interaction between school officials and law enforcement, agreeing with Kelly McGovern, Superintendent of Sweetwater County School District #1, in her statement that, “Building relationships with students and staff involving law enforcement and first responders is one of the best practices that can assist staff in being proactive to address safety measures within our District.”