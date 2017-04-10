RSPD Still Seeks Information on Economy Guest Village Assault

The Rock Springs Police Department is still seeking information on an assault that occurred in Rock Springs last month.

Jacob Ryan Findley has been identified as a person of interest in the assault which occurred on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Economy Guest Village. He was allegedly seen driving a blue Jeep Liberty with Ohio license plates GDS6236. The Jeep was originally thought to be black.

In addition, RSPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was allegedly seen with Findley. She is described as having long, dark hair and is pictured on surveillance standing next to the person of interest.

This information stems from a report of an assault that occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on March 10th at the Economy Guest Village in Rock Springs. Investigation revealed that an employee was assaulted by a male suspect approximately 25-30 years of age. The suspect was reported to be clean shaven, with big blue eyes, wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans, and is between 5 foot 8 inches and 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information on Jacob Findley or the identity of the woman in the pictures is asked to contact RSPD at 307-352-1575.