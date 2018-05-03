RSPD To Host 2nd Annual Open House May 17th

National Police Week is Sunday, May 13th through Saturday, May 19th, and the Rock Springs Police Department will be holding their 2nd Annual Open House, Thursday, May 17th. The event will start at 4:45 pm with the the retiring of the colors for Deputy Marshall Harris being presented by the American Legion.

The open house starts at 5:00 pm with live demonstrations, events for children, adopt-a-pet, and much more. The Rotary Club will be cooking hot dogs and hamburgers and refreshments will be served.

Live Demonstrations Include:

Custody & Control

Gun Range

K9

Bomb Squad

Fingerprint Activity (kids activity)

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information see the RSPD Facebook event page here.

