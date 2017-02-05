RSSA Youth Soccer On-line Registration Is Going On Now.

If you have a boy or girl between the ages of four and 14 who is interested in playing youth soccer this spring, the time to on-line register is now through February 14th. Rock Springs Soccer Association on-line registration can be done at www.rssasoccer.org. Registration cost is $30.00.

In person registration will take place on February 16th at the Rock Springs Library on C Street between 5:00 and 7:00 pm. Cash or checks will be accepted at the in person registration.

Soccer practice is scheduled to begin in April. Games are played on Saturdays at Century Park. Call Arron at 307-922-3267 for registration questions.