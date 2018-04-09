Rummage Sale To Benefit Holy Spirit Catholic School

A rummage sale fundraiser will help benefit Holy Spirit Catholic School.
The school’s biannual rummage sale is set for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the SCM Parish Center, 633 Bridger Avenue in Rock Springs, at the following times:
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 11, 2018; Donations Accepted
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 12, 2018; Donations and Early Bird Sale – $5 Entry Fee
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, April 13, 2018; Donations and Sale: All Day BAG SALE ON CLOTHING
- 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 14, 2018; BAG SALE ON EVERYTHING
Donations and volunteers are appreciated
Proceeds from the event benefit Holy Spirit Catholic School.
For more information, call 362-6077.
