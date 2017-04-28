“Run with the Badges” 5K/10K Tomorrow

The YWCA Sweetwater County Family Justice Center has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies to present “Run with the Badges” 5K/10K run this coming Saturday, April 29th. The race is part of the organization’s recognition of April being Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The race is sponsored in part by: Rock Springs Police Department Police Protective Association, Green River Police Department Fraternal Order of Police, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association.

Here are the registration details:

Registration Time: 8:00 – 8:45 am

Registration Cost: $30.00 for the 5K, $35.00 for the 10K. Pre-register and save $5.00

Race Start Time: 9:00 am

Race Start Location: Rock Springs Police Department, 221 C Street.

For further information and preregistration, call 307-382-3124