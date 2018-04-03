Run With The Badges 5K/10K To Raise Sexual Assault Awareness

The YWCA of Sweetwater County is partnering with local law enforcement to host a Sexual Assault Awareness 5K/10K Run and Walk.

The 2018 Fun Run & Walk With The Badges is set for 9 a.m. on April 28, 2018 with the race beginning and ending at Expedition Island in Green River. The race is priced at $30 for the 5K, $35 for the 10K, and by donation for the walking route. Those who register in advance get $5 off registration.

Same day registration begins at 8 a.m. at Expedition Island.

All proceeds from the event benefit YWCA of Sweetwater County.

The event is presented by YWCA Center for Families and Children and United Way. It is sponsored in part by the Rock Springs Police Department, Protective Association, Green River Police Department, GRPD SWAT, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Sweetwater Fire District 1.

Registration is available online at: http://www.rswy.net/egov/documents/1521735100_04917.pdf

Please call 352-6635 for more information.