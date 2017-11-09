Rutherford Sentenced For Motorcycle Gang Robbery

A Rock Springs man was sentenced to 60 days in jail today for his involvement in a robbery which authorities say was motorcycle-gang related.

Cory Rutherford, 40, was sentenced today by 3rd Judicial District Judge Nena James. Rutherford previously pleaded guilty to Robbery and Intimidation in Furtherance of the Interests of a Criminal Street Gang. A charge of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery was dropped.

Per a plea agreement, Rutherford was sentenced to a suspended prison term of eight to ten years with six years of supervised probation for the robbery charge. For the intimidation charge, he was sentenced to one year in jail with all but 60 days suspended. He received credit for four days served.

During the final 30 days of the jail sentence, Rutherford will be allowed to leave the jail for work release for a maximum of 40 hours per week.

Rutherford will not begin his sentence immediately and must check in to the detention center on January 6, 2018 to begin serving his sentence.

Rutherford and two other men were charged in an incident which occurred on April 10, 2017 in which the three members of the Sons of Silence attacked a man from the Bad 7’s and took his cut—the vest bearing the Bad 7 patch.

Rutherford is the last of the three to be sentenced for his role in the incident.

As was the case with the other two men sentenced, part of the supervised probation includes no affiliation with any motorcycle club or gang.

Judge James said Rutherford had discussed previously as to if the Sons of Silence was considered a club or a gang. James noted that Rutherford has pleaded guilty to the charge of Furtherance of the Interests of a Criminal Street Gang.

“You can call it what you want, but we all know what it is,” said Judge James.

Nicholas Hanson, 34 of Rock Springs, previously pleaded guilty to charges of felony Accessory to Robbery, and misdemeanor Intimidation in Furtherance of the Interests of a Criminal Street Gang. A charge of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery was dropped. On October 5th, he was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of six to ten years with five years of supervised probation for the accessory charge. He was also sentenced to a one year jail term for the intimidation charge with all but 30 days suspended. He was given five days credit for time served.

Matthew Wedgewood, 40 of Rock Springs, also previously pleaded guilty to charges of felony Accessory to Robbery, and misdemeanor Intimidation in Furtherance of the Interests of a Criminal Street Gang. A charge of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery was dropped. On October 19th, he was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of six to ten years with five years of supervised probation for the accessory charge. He was also sentenced to a one year jail term for the intimidation charge with all but 30 days suspended. He was given two days credit for time served.