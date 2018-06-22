Latest

Ryan Flaten Does Not Change His Plea, Case Will Go To Trial

June 22, 2018

A Green River man will not change his plea for charges of voyeurism and sexual exploitation of a minor on Friday.

Ryan Flaten, 28, appeared before Third Judicial District Judge Nena James today for a change of plea hearing. After the hearing Flaten and his defense decided against the plea and will go to trial with a tentative date for Monday, July 9, 2018.

Flaten is being charged on 31 counts, 29 for voyeurism and 2 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Flaten will also be going to trial for 16 counts of voyeurism after pleading not guilty back in March. The trial is set with a tentative date for Monday July 16, 2018. Third Judicial Judge Rick Lavery will oversee that trial.

He is also facing another charge of Voyeurism and a felony drug charge in Uinta County.

 

