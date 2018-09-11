Ryan Flaten Sentenced 12-24 Years For Voyeurism Charges

Earlier today, 28-year old man Ryan Flaten was sentenced 12-24 years in prison on 12 of a possible 29 counts of voyeurism and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

All 12 counts he was charged for were for voyeurism. Flaten will also have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison. On count 28 the prosecution was able to identify the victim as a minor. He plead guilty to this charge which resulted in Flaten being required to register as a sex offender.

The acts were performed in Sweetwater County. Third Judicial District Judge Nena James ordered the counts to be served concurrent with each other.

Flaten was also charged 45 months to six years on nine counts of voyeurism in a previous case in Sweetwater County. Flaten also got charged for one count of voyeurism and one felony drug charge in Uinta County.

All charges from the three separate cases will be served concurrent with each other, meaning all ordered prison time will be served together. This makes for a total of 12-24 years.

Flaten can look to reduce his charges for the first year of his prison time.