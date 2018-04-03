Ryan Greene Announces Bid For Mayor Of Rock Springs

Rock Springs – Local businessman Ryan Greene has released the following statement regarding his intent to run for Mayor:

“Rock Springs is an incredible place to live, work and raise a family. And a tremendous opportunity exists here for new growth and economic development, but in order for that to happen, we have to be willing to take the lead in determining our own future; it’s not something anyone else is going to do for us.

Throughout my career in the energy sector, I have learned important lessons about success and leadership. You have to be willing to listen, learn, work hard, and always innovate. Those guiding principles have allowed our company to grow from a one-truck welding operation in the Jonah Field to a company that now employs men and women in four states. Greene’s Energy Services, Inc provides a variety of services to multiple industries including oil, gas, and mining. We have chased down new opportunities and adapted to changes in the market.

Our city should do the same.

That’s why I’m pleased to announce, after many hours of consideration and discussions with family, friends, and other community leaders, that I am a candidate for Mayor of Rock Springs in 2018. Over the coming months, I will be knocking on doors, holding events, and talking with folks about our future and how we can ensure the success and viability of our community for several generations to come.”