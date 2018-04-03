Ryan Greene Announces Bid For Mayor Of Rock Springs

According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Ryan Greene has declared he is running for the Mayorship of Rock Springs. The filing period for candidates to officially file for any public office is May 17th thru June 1st, 2018 with the primary election taking place August 21st, and the general election November 6th, 2018.
The following is the press release from Ryan Greene.
Rock Springs – Local businessman Ryan Greene has released the following statement regarding his intent to run for Mayor:
“Rock Springs is an incredible place to live, work and raise a family. And a tremendous opportunity exists here for new growth and economic development, but in order for that to happen, we have to be willing to take the lead in determining our own future; it’s not something anyone else is going to do for us.
Throughout my career in the energy sector, I have learned important lessons about success and leadership. You have to be willing to listen, learn, work hard, and always innovate. Those guiding principles have allowed our company to grow from a one-truck welding operation in the Jonah Field to a company that now employs men and women in four states. Greene’s Energy Services, Inc provides a variety of services to multiple industries including oil, gas, and mining. We have chased down new opportunities and adapted to changes in the market.
Our city should do the same.
That’s why I’m pleased to announce, after many hours of consideration and discussions with family, friends, and other community leaders, that I am a candidate for Mayor of Rock Springs in 2018. Over the coming months, I will be knocking on doors, holding events, and talking with folks about our future and how we can ensure the success and viability of our community for several generations to come.”
Ryan Greene and his wife Lindsey are lifelong residents of the community. They have two children, Karsen and Kynlee, who attend public school in Rock Springs. Ryan is the Operations Director of Greene’s Energy Services, Inc and President of Nest Results, LLC. He is also the author of “Quality Controlled: Personal Fulfillment Through Professional Organization”.
Be the first to comment on "Ryan Greene Announces Bid For Mayor Of Rock Springs"