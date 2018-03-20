Salaries Set For Elected Officials In Sweetwater County

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners set the salaries for the County’s elected officials during their regularly scheduled board meeting today.

No changes were made to the salaries, which are set by the Commissioners every four years. These salaries are set for 2019 through 2022 and cannot be changed during that time.

The salary for the County Assessor, County and Prosecuting Attorney, County Clerk, Clerk of District Court, County Sheriff, and County Treasurer was set at $100,000 per year.

The salary for County Commissioners was set at $36,000 per year. Commissioner Wally Johnson voted against the motion, and the four other Commissioners voted in favor.

The salary for the County Coroner was set at $65,000 per year.

The salaries reflect no change from the current amounts.