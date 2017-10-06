Sales Company Clarifies Confusion on Door-to-Door Sales

A company which sells DirecTV and CenturyLink Internet door-to-door is clearing up some recent confusion about door-to-door sales efforts in Rock Springs.

Clear Home Inc., also called Now Communications, is currently in the Rock Springs area with three door-to-door salesmen who are selling services for DirecTV and CenturyLink.

Recent reports of salespeople posing as employees of a local cable provider may have stemmed from confusion about these salesmen.

Clear Home Inc. has the proper permit to sell door-to-door in Rock Springs, and the Police Department is aware that they are in the area legally going door-to-door. The City Clerk’s Office has confirmed that Clear Home Inc. has a proper permit for door-to-door sales.

Per Rock Springs ordinance, the three men in the area for Clear Home Inc. each have a copy of the permit and will show it to customers upon request.

Eric Chadderdon, Regional Manager for Clear Home Inc., said the group plans to stay in the area until approximately October 13th.

The salesmen are traveling in a White Toyota Tacoma pickup with Colorado license plates.

Anyone with questions as to the legitimacy of door-to-door salespeople in their area can ask to view the city permit, which legitimate operations must show upon request.